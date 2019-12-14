|
Thomas H. Van Dyke 1951 - 2019 Thomas Hall Van Dyke defied his mother for the last time by passing before her. From the moment he was born at Dameron Hospital, "Tom" liked doing things his way. Before he reached the ripe old age of ten, the Stockton Police Department responded to a missing person's report from his mother. A note in Tom's barely legible, left-handed cursive indicated he had "runned away." After several hours of searching, officers finally located Tom -asleep in the bushes outside his bedroom window. At least he had the good sense to take the dog with him, who in the end revealed his whereabouts. If you ask his mom, she'd tell you this episode was just one of the many big ideas Tom got into his head that he never followed through on. If the contents of his garage are any indication (a gyrocopter that still needs propellers, a canoe missing the skin, and a banister he never got around to finishing), it's a habit Tom kept all his life. Despite this propensity, Tom did manage to complete school, graduating from Berkeley and later California Western School of Law. He joined his father's law practice here in Stockton in 1977. Although he had the intellect for the job, he never liked the attire. Many a judge can attest to Tom appearing in court with wrinkled shirts and crooked ties. He was much more comfortable in a pair of dirty blue jeans and a flannel shirt, even in summer. (Tom swore that flannel provided better UV protection than sunscreen.) Nonetheless, being a lawyer seemed to suit Tom, who refused to retire despite constant nagging from his family. His personal library included The Pillars of the Earth and the Probate Code. Tom certainly had an opinion on everything. And he always had to have the last word, which drove his ex-wife crazy. He was also prone to "zealous" language, having taught his grandsons (to his daughter's dismay) how to curse before they entered preschool. A collector of all things old, busted, and rusted, Tom was a proponent of upcycling long before it was in style. Glass pickle jars? Tom broke them into pieces and spread them all over the crawl space under his house. A cost-effective form of rodent deterrent (lest the mice cut their feet on the shards). Dry cleaning hangers? Tom kept them around for unclogging drains. But by far his favorite item was an empty aluminum can. Tom's uses for cans were numerous and ingenious, ranging from collecting bacon grease, to leveling wobbly tables, to drain stoppers, and even wind chimes. It should come as no surprise that Tom leaves behind a lot of junk that his family is not sure what to do with. If anyone is interesting in a sump pump that doesn't run, a paperback novel missing pages 23 through 35, or a blurry photograph of an inebriated man (identity unknown) rafting down the Mokelumne River, please contact his family. Given that Tom was agnostic, no service will be held. However, you are all encouraged to write condolences on a can of Natural Light and drink it in his memory. Add an Almond Joy to the mix and you'll experience the breakfast of champions that Tom ate every morning. (He claimed he needed the carbs.) We would be remiss not to mention how much Tom loved food, especially when someone else was buying. If he owes any of you a lunch, don't worry. He'll be waiting for you to buy him another one on the other side. On a serious note, Tom will be sorely missed by his mother, who never expected to outlive him; his children, who thought "pops" was too stubborn to die (at least not at the age of 68); and many grandchildren, who will miss his paper airplanes and pockets full of peanuts. He was known for not finishing things, so perhaps it's fitting that he left with so many things still to do, including a trip to see his son for Thanksgiving. But his family takes comfort knowing that Tom is sitting in an old Ford Mustang somewhere, a cigarette in one hand, a beer in the other, listening to a cassette tape of The Everly Brothers. We love you dad.
Published in The Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019