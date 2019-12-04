|
Thomas J. Field December 3, 1929 - October 15, 2019 Thomas J. Field, born December 3, 1929 in Ridley Park, PA passed on October 15, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ. Tom, oldest of 6 kids, started his working career at age 9, with a paper route. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953. Tom played Major League Baseball, as a catcher, in Washington state. He asked his future bride, Sue W. Brown of Prospect Park, PA, to meet him and marry him. In 1952, they wed and settled in Stockton and raised 3 kids; Steve (Susan), Bob (Terri) and Sandy (Chuck). Tom worked hard at several jobs to work his way up through Eagle Ford and then went on to open his own used car lot. Tom was instrumental, along with several other dealers, to help independent small business dealerships in the San Joaquin area. A proud time was when the dealers donated a car to Hospice of San Joaquin, not realizing that a year later Sue would be diagnosed with breast cancer. We lost Sue in 1988. Hospice played another role in our family as they helped care for Steve, who we lost in 2009. Tom married Louise "Lulu" Chang in 1990, where they retired to Arizona and enjoyed traveling. Tom is survived by his sweet and wonderful caregiver, Lulu; her children, David (Pam) Chang and Christina (John) Kettelle; her grandchildren, Lucas and Edie Chang and Molly and John Kettelle. He is also survived by his son, Bob (Terri) and his daughter, Sandy (Chuck); his grandchildren, Katie, Karlie, Kristopher and Karie Field and A.J. and Joey Hohn and Ryan and Alex Field; daughter-in-law, Susan Field Garland. A self taught businessman always reading, studying and learning. He lived a wonderful life to the age of 89!
Published in The Record on Dec. 4, 2019