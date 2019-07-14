|
|
Thomas Joseph Burns April 18, 1921 - April 28, 2019 Tom was a fourth generation Stocktonian, the son of Edward and Irene Burns. Tom graduated from Stockton High School and spent three years in the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers during WWII in the South Pacific. He graduated in civil engineering from UC Berkeley in 1947 and was licensed as a civil engineer in California. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He worked for Caltrans for 33 years. During that time, he designed and directed the installation by Caltrans of a unique system of structures called "jet roofs" that can be seen on the ridge above Carson Spur on California State Highway 88. These jet roofs prevent rogue avalanches and are key to the avalanche control system, dramatically improving safety and protecting the highway and traffic below. In his spare time, Tom built a vacation home in Kirkwood and another in San Felipe, Baja California. Some of his hobbies were tinkering in the garage, designing an automatic solar still, gardening, ranching, growing walnut and fruit trees, mountain hiking, desert dune buggying, exploring in Baja, and doing volunteer work for Little League. Burns Field at Davis School is named in his honor. Tom and Mary Jean Schweers (who passed away 6 years ago) were married for 66 years. They are survived by their three children, Christine Burns (Jim), Susan Arnett (Ernie), and Michael Burns (Denise), 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held. Committal will be in the mausoleum at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Dining Room, Stockton, CA or to .
Published in The Record from July 14 to July 15, 2019