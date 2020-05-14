Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date

Thomas Ray Graves


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Ray Graves Obituary
Thomas Ray Graves Oct. 6, 1937 - May 7, 2020 Thomas Ray Graves of Dorrington, CA was born October 6, 1937 in Kaizer, AR. He passed into the loving arms of God on May 7, 2020 in Sonora, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Blanche Graves, brothers Frank Graves, Jr. and John Graves, sisters Geri Lipsmeyer and Pat Burke. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy Graves, son Tom Graves, daughter Jenni Nagel (Jeff), grandsons T.J. Graves (Cynthia), Marc Graves (Feng), Conner Nagel and Camden Nagel, granddaughter Cari Aurandt (Andrew), great grandson Preston Aurandt and great granddaughter Adalynn Aurandt as well as many extended family members and friends. Tom served in the US Army 1956-1959 and the US Air Force 1961-1966 where he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for service in Vietnam. He retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1993 and from Delta Mendota Water Authority in 1997. He was a great story teller and wrote the book High Rock Canyon published in 2009. He would do anything to help anyone and will be loved and missed my many. Memorial service will follow at a later date.
logo

Published in The Record on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -