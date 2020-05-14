|
|
Thomas Ray Graves Oct. 6, 1937 - May 7, 2020 Thomas Ray Graves of Dorrington, CA was born October 6, 1937 in Kaizer, AR. He passed into the loving arms of God on May 7, 2020 in Sonora, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Blanche Graves, brothers Frank Graves, Jr. and John Graves, sisters Geri Lipsmeyer and Pat Burke. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy Graves, son Tom Graves, daughter Jenni Nagel (Jeff), grandsons T.J. Graves (Cynthia), Marc Graves (Feng), Conner Nagel and Camden Nagel, granddaughter Cari Aurandt (Andrew), great grandson Preston Aurandt and great granddaughter Adalynn Aurandt as well as many extended family members and friends. Tom served in the US Army 1956-1959 and the US Air Force 1961-1966 where he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for service in Vietnam. He retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1993 and from Delta Mendota Water Authority in 1997. He was a great story teller and wrote the book High Rock Canyon published in 2009. He would do anything to help anyone and will be loved and missed my many. Memorial service will follow at a later date.
Published in The Record on May 14, 2020