5th Year Anniversary in Heaven Thomas Rey 1929- 2015 We didn't know that morning, the pain the day would bring, when a golden heart stop beating, and we couldn't do a thing. No words can heal the heart ache, or stop a silent tear, or take away the memories, of the DAD we loved so dear. You're resting place we visit, the flowers we place with care, but nothing compares to the pain we feel, when we turn and leave you there. - Author Unknown Love Margaret Ann, Tommiette and Ronald
Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2020