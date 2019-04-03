Home

St Joachim Catholic Church
13392 Lockeford Ranch Dr
Lockeford, CA 95237
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joachim Catholic Church
Lockeford, CA
Thomas W. Sullivan Jr. Obituary
Thomas W.

Sullivan Jr.

1924 - 2019

A celebration of life for Thomas W. Sullivan Jr., 94, a native of

San Francisco and resident of Lodi will be held at 12 pm,

April 26 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Lockeford, CA.

Sullivan was a social work

volunteer at Health for All and

St. Mary's Dining Room in Lodi. His loving spouse Kathryne C. Sullivan, a native of Glenham, South Dakota, preceded him.

Thomas Sullivan was a social worker for forty years. He was a graduate of the University of

California at Berkeley, Boston College Graduate School of

Social Work and the University of Minnesota School of Health and Mental Health Administration. He served as director of

United Way on the Pacific Coast and Continuing Community Care, Riverside County Mental Health. He spent a sabbatical at

Mount Angel Benedictine Abbey

and the Franciscans, Covenant

program. From 1983 to 1997 he

assisted the homeless mentally

ill throughout the county for the

San Joaquin County Mental

Health Department. Thomas served in World War II with the 5th Marine Div., 13th Marines H Battery, at Iwo Jima and

received the Purple Heart while a radioman forward observer. Later he was in the University of California V-12 program as an

officer candidate until it was

discontinued.

Survivors: Imelda M, Sullivan; friends & companions, children Monica, Moira, Jerome Sullivan, and Alanna Greenham and three grandchildren, Stephanie Sullivan, Emma and Tess Greenham, four nieces Dianne Bonino, Cathy Donnelly McAvoy,

and Heidi Huber, three nephews Terry and Tim Donnelly and

Curtis Huber survive Sullivan. His parents Florence and

Thomas Sullivan, sister Patricia

Mazza and brother Leonard

Sullivan preceded him.
Published in The Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 16, 2019
