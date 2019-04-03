|
|
Thomas W.
Sullivan Jr.
1924 - 2019
A celebration of life for Thomas W. Sullivan Jr., 94, a native of
San Francisco and resident of Lodi will be held at 12 pm,
April 26 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Lockeford, CA.
Sullivan was a social work
volunteer at Health for All and
St. Mary's Dining Room in Lodi. His loving spouse Kathryne C. Sullivan, a native of Glenham, South Dakota, preceded him.
Thomas Sullivan was a social worker for forty years. He was a graduate of the University of
California at Berkeley, Boston College Graduate School of
Social Work and the University of Minnesota School of Health and Mental Health Administration. He served as director of
United Way on the Pacific Coast and Continuing Community Care, Riverside County Mental Health. He spent a sabbatical at
Mount Angel Benedictine Abbey
and the Franciscans, Covenant
program. From 1983 to 1997 he
assisted the homeless mentally
ill throughout the county for the
San Joaquin County Mental
Health Department. Thomas served in World War II with the 5th Marine Div., 13th Marines H Battery, at Iwo Jima and
received the Purple Heart while a radioman forward observer. Later he was in the University of California V-12 program as an
officer candidate until it was
discontinued.
Survivors: Imelda M, Sullivan; friends & companions, children Monica, Moira, Jerome Sullivan, and Alanna Greenham and three grandchildren, Stephanie Sullivan, Emma and Tess Greenham, four nieces Dianne Bonino, Cathy Donnelly McAvoy,
and Heidi Huber, three nephews Terry and Tim Donnelly and
Curtis Huber survive Sullivan. His parents Florence and
Thomas Sullivan, sister Patricia
Mazza and brother Leonard
Sullivan preceded him.
Published in The Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 16, 2019