Thomasina Harvey March 16, 1931 - October 19, 2019 Our mother loved God with all her heart and soul. She was a devoted Christian. She traveled to the Holy Land, studied the Bible extensively, participated in Bible Study Fellowship and was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church. Her faith was her strength. Our mother loved her family. Our well-being was her utmost concern until her last day, October 19, 2019. Participating in her daughter's lives in PTA, Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls gave her great joy....she was always busy! Along with our dad, we all camped together, traveled to Yosemite and back to the family roots in Michigan and North Carolina. Family events were her joy! Our mother adored her friends, some friendships lasting over her lifetime. They participated in her life in the happy times and sad times, as she participated in theirs. There were some people she considered sisters. Love of friends was one of her life's greatest blessings. Our mother loved beauty. As a child, her family was very poor but she always looked for the beauty in things. As a young girl she would lose herself in the museums of Washington, DC. They provided comfort and a place to see beautiful things. At the end of her life she had a lovely home and everything in it meant something to her. There were always fresh flowers in our home and her daughters continue this tradition in their own homes. Our mother was a savvy businesswoman. Our father's success in his business was greatly tied to her. She was involved with many, many decisions. Her intelligence and grace were always evident, but that "sweet southern lady" had a backbone of iron and determination. A family friend said something that was so true, saying mom was the most gracious woman he had ever met. Many people would agree with him. She loved to entertain and have people in her home. When you walked into her home everything was perfect, prepared, and of course, lovely. The food was delicious! What a cook! No one felt like a stranger. All were welcomed with open arms. Our mother was ill most of her life. She often struggled to do the things she wanted to do, but never complained. She was without a doubt the strongest woman we have ever known. She taught us how to suffer. She taught us how to live fully. She taught us so many things, but being weak was not one of them. She taught us how to live as strong, compassionate women. Our mother was incredibly generous. Most of the time when she and our father wanted to reach out and give, no one ever knew it. And they gave so much. As the Bible says, "it is more blessed to give than receive" and "to whom much is given, much is expected." This was taught to us from childhood, not by words, but through actions. It is a legacy that she passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. Our mother is survived by her daughters, Renae Matson and Missy Gotelli; sons-in-law, Mike Matson and Tom Gotelli; and her grandchildren, Shelby, Ashley, TJ, Amy, Anne and Kent. The great-grandchildren she so enjoyed are Katie, Colin, Kari, Stella, Quinn and Luke. Her grandchildren through marriage are Dara, Kirk and Jordan. She is also survived by sisters, Kathy Henderson and Joyce Williams. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith Harvey and her brother, Don Williams. Donations can be made in her honor to Hospice of San Joaquin. We so appreciate their assistance during her final days. Their caring and support was so very comforting. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25th, 1:00 PM at Grace Point Church in Lodi, California.
Published in The Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019