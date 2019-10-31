Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
HWY 99 and Harney Lane
Lodi, CA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
HWY 99 and Harney Lane
Lodi, CA
Tillie M. Wallis Barthel Small


1926 - 2019
Tillie M. Wallis Barthel Small Obituary
Tillie M. Wallis Barthel Small June 21, 1926 Oct. 28, 2019 Tillie M. Wallis Barthel Small passed away on October 28, 2019, in Stockton, CA at the age of 93. She was born on June 21, 1926, to Clem Wallis and Viola Pearl Williams in Missouri. She is preceded in death by husband, Fred Richard Barthel; parents, Clem Wallis and Viola Pearl Williams; brother, Clem L. Wallis and sister, Virginia Ruth; children, Sharon M. Barthel and Janet R. Moore-Higginbotham; grandchildren, Phillip R. Ratzel and Shawn Ratzel. Tillie is survived by daughter, Rebecca Ratzel; son, Jack McMillian; grandchildren, Patricia Martinez, Mike Moore, Melissa McMillian, Justin McMillian, Sr., Shannon Connor, Kylee McMillian, and Ashley Borges; great- grandchildren, Vannessa McMillian, Amanda Manuel, Benjamin French, Marlena Bayla, Cameron Aguilar, Jessica Aguilar, Isabella McMillian, Justin McMillian, Jr., Ava Abbott, Dominic Abbott, Chloe Ratzel, Daniel Ratzel and Aiden Ratzel. She is also survived by other family members, Zarrie Bailey, Travis Dutra, Easton Bailey, Gloria McMillian and Kim McMillian. Visitation will be held 9AM to 10AM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park on HWY 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, CA. Funeral service to follow at 10AM also at the Evergreen Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in The Record on Oct. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -