Timothy Brian (Timbob) O'Reilly

Nov. 11, 1957 - Mar. 26, 2019

"Giant was that rebel heart. Shrouded at times it still shined brightly; those that knew him saw that light. That light that lived fast, but slowed down for those he loved. That cool, calm, and collected light. That light that could cheer you up. That off the wall light. That unique and brilliant light. Giant was that rebel heart whose light shined so bright. May his hambone echo through the heavens, and his casting and reeling ripple through the rivers and lakes. May the mightiest of bucks fill his scope, and the notes from his guitar fill those silent nights. May that light that is now gone, shine through us."

Rosary will be held May 19th at 7:00 PM. Funeral service is May 20th at 11:00 AM, St. Edward's Church, 731 S. Cardinal Ave., Stockton, CA
Published in The Record on May 17, 2019
