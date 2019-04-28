|
|
T.L. "Turk" Dillard
November 10, 1943-April 23, 2019
Turk Dillard was born in Colusa, CA to Maree and Carl Dillard. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1962. Turk was employed by Tillie Lewis Foods Container Division for 18 years, Jarvis Brothers Towing, Fisco, and Diamond Tech. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America.
Turk organized fundraisers for the Blind Center Youth
Program '79-'81; the Children's Home of Stockton, and had friends bake cookies for the
Veterans Hospital in Oakland. He was proud of being a
20-gallon donor at the Delta Blood Bank and coaching
women's softball. Turk loved to
make people laugh, riding
motorcycles, and watching his son play football.
Turk was preceded in death by his son Eric Lee Dillard, his parents, sister Willadean Johnson,
brothers Darrell, Carleton and Les Dillard. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years
Linda, sisters-in-law Sandra
Lincoln (Steve), Deborah
Montgomery (Bob Letlow),
Linda Sue Dillard, brother-in-law Michael Montgomery and
several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on May 1, 2019 at 1:00PM at Park View Cemetery in Manteca.
In lieu of flowers donate to your .
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019