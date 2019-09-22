|
Tobin D. Clarke July 16, 1936 - February 8, 2019 Tobin deLeon Clarke, the daughter of Henry and Leslie deLeon, was born and raised in San Francisco. She attended private girls' schools in San Francisco and worked her way through college, earning a Bachelor's Degree from the College of the Pacific after she moved to Stockton. She continued her education at UC Berkeley earning her Master's Degree in Library Science while working and raising a family. While Dean of the San Joaquin Delta College Library, she successfully completed her education with an Ed. D. from the University of the Pacific. To celebrate her doctorate, she took a 500 - mile bike tour from Pisa to Venice across the Apennine Mountain range. As a young child Tobin was forced to be noticed. "I can do it my toff" she would say at the age of 4, rather than have someone help her do something - and then she did it. Her interests were varied: sports, music, hiking - and she loved to read. She could fix your plumbing or build your house. She was a runner, 15-20 miles a week. She participated in many Bay to Breakers runs, the popular 7.64 mile foot race in San Francisco. Tobin was a devoted 49ers fan, with season tickets for over 20 years. She could prepare a gourmet meal and loved to entertain her family and friends at her lakeside home in Stockton. And she'd be as elegant as a queen when attending the San Francisco Opera where she had season tickets for 30 years. Small in stature, large in character and strength, Tobin, the first child of a plumber and an elementary school teacher and musician, became well known in California's community college libraries. She was generous with her time and knowledge, helping and mentoring others. She started her career as a reference librabrian at the Stockton - San Joaquin County Public Library. She served as Dean of the Library of San Joaquin Delta College (1977-96), Dean of the Library at CSU Dominguez Hills in Carson, CA (1996 -99) and at various times from 2001 - 2011, the Interim Dean of Library and Technology and Learning Resources at Modesto Junior College. She was president of California Library Association in 1991. Active in her community as well as her profession, Tobin served as President of Stockton Seaport Rotary where she was a member for many years. She retired at age 75 and spent the last years of her life RV'ing throughout the North American continent. She is predeceased by her parents, her son Brendan and sister Jo‰l. She is survived by her wife Linda M. Turkatte, her sister Michele Puccetti, daughter Hillary Giambruno, granddaughter Arden Giambruno, grandson Greg Roxin and great grandaughter Amy Roxin. Tobin was a brilliant woman with a beautiful smile for everyone. She is an outstanding example of what you can become if you just "do it your toff". Your life was a blessing. Your memories a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond belief. If you wish to honor Tobin, a memorial donation may be made in her name to the , San Joaquin SPCA or the San Francisco Opera.
Published in The Record on Sept. 22, 2019