Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Progressive Community Church
2820 S. B Street
Stockton, CA
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Community Church
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Rd
Dixon, CA
Todd Summers Obituary
Todd Walton

Summers

May 15, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2019

It is with great sadness we

announce the passing of Todd Walton Summers. He was born on May 15, 1931, in San

Antonio, TX. He was the only son born to John and Lillian Summers. He entered eternal rest on February 7, 2019.

He grew up in San Antonio TX and graduated from St. Peter Claver Academy. He went to

Xavier University in New

Orleans, LA for three years prior to joining the Air Force in 1951. He served in England

during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955.

He received his BBA degree

in accounting from St. Mary's University, San Antonio, TX.

He worked for the federal

government in Washington D.C. and transferred to Sharp

Depot where he retired in 1986. Todd was an I.R.S.

Enrolled Agent Tax Accountant for over 40 years. He owned Summers Tax and Financial

Services for 40 years.

Todd was a dedicated member of the Stockton NAACP. He served as President (1986 - 1992). He served as long as his health allowed. He also served on the San Joaquin County Board of Education.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Angela Summers, son Phillip Summers, parents, three sisters, Carrie Durham, Barbara Ann Summers and Mary Margaret Brown, grand-daughter, Courtney Summers and ex-wife Mary Louise, mother of his six children.

Todd W. Summers leaves

behind his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia, sisters Mary Jewel Gable (George), San Antonio, TX and Fay Summers, Los Angeles, CA, his children, David Summers (Virginia),

Patricia Summers, Karen Summers and Matthew Summers (Lorraine). Step-daughter, Schaundra Nelson, step sons Rujhn Robinson (Melissa); Demitrius Lewis (Rachel) and Durand Lewis.

In addition, he leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Visitation: Tues. Feb. 19 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Progressive Community Church, 2820 S.

B Street, Stockton, CA 95206;

Service Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive

Community Church; and Interment: Thurs., Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620.
Published in The Record on Feb. 17, 2019
