Todd Walton
Summers
May 15, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2019
It is with great sadness we
announce the passing of Todd Walton Summers. He was born on May 15, 1931, in San
Antonio, TX. He was the only son born to John and Lillian Summers. He entered eternal rest on February 7, 2019.
He grew up in San Antonio TX and graduated from St. Peter Claver Academy. He went to
Xavier University in New
Orleans, LA for three years prior to joining the Air Force in 1951. He served in England
during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955.
He received his BBA degree
in accounting from St. Mary's University, San Antonio, TX.
He worked for the federal
government in Washington D.C. and transferred to Sharp
Depot where he retired in 1986. Todd was an I.R.S.
Enrolled Agent Tax Accountant for over 40 years. He owned Summers Tax and Financial
Services for 40 years.
Todd was a dedicated member of the Stockton NAACP. He served as President (1986 - 1992). He served as long as his health allowed. He also served on the San Joaquin County Board of Education.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Angela Summers, son Phillip Summers, parents, three sisters, Carrie Durham, Barbara Ann Summers and Mary Margaret Brown, grand-daughter, Courtney Summers and ex-wife Mary Louise, mother of his six children.
Todd W. Summers leaves
behind his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia, sisters Mary Jewel Gable (George), San Antonio, TX and Fay Summers, Los Angeles, CA, his children, David Summers (Virginia),
Patricia Summers, Karen Summers and Matthew Summers (Lorraine). Step-daughter, Schaundra Nelson, step sons Rujhn Robinson (Melissa); Demitrius Lewis (Rachel) and Durand Lewis.
In addition, he leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Visitation: Tues. Feb. 19 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Progressive Community Church, 2820 S.
B Street, Stockton, CA 95206;
Service Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive
Community Church; and Interment: Thurs., Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620.
Published in The Record on Feb. 17, 2019