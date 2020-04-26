|
Tom Frenzel March 7, 1933 - April 8, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Frenzel, age 87, of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Tom was a first-generation American, born in Dickinson, ND on March 7, 1933. Tom married the love of his life, Elsie, on April 27, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was stationed at Fort Ord, CA. Tom was a hard-working family man who was employed at Alpine Packing Company for his entire career. He served as Governor of Stockton Moose Lodge 391 from 1963-1964 and was a lifeftime member. Tom was an avid fisherman, accomplished carpenter, gardener, and storyteller. He enjoyed a good western movie and book. He was known for his homemade sausage, jerky, pickles and peppers. He was the man to ask if you needed help. He knew how to fix everything. He was also the man who everyone loved to talk to. Tom will be missed and remembered fondly by all. He was preceded in death by his father Aloys Frenzel, his mother Emilia Frenzel Dauenhaur, and his step-father Jacob Dauenhaur. He was the last of his many brothers and sisters to be reunited in heaven. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 66 years, Elsie Frenzel; his children: Clay (Rochelle) Frenzel, Tami (Pete) Magallanez; his grandchildren: Melissa (Richard) Gromm, Thomas (Jackie) Frenzel, Phylicia and Kurtis Magallenez; his great-grandchildren: Nate, Jasen, Ian and Ben Gromm, Valentino Hernandez, Roman and Leona Frenzel; along with his nephews, nieces, many other family members and friends who became family.
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020