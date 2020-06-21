Tom Kazumi Horita July 8, 1927 - June 1, 2020 Tom Kazumi Horita passed away peacefully at home, on June 1, 2020, at the age of 92. Tom was the 4th child of 6, born July 8, 1927, to Kaichi and Sumi Horita, in Stockton, CA. Tom attended Davis Elementary School and later graduated from Stockton High School. During WWII, his family was relocated to the Rohwer, Arkansas internment camp from 1942-1945. Tom enlisted in the army in October of 1946. Once discharged, he attended UC Davis on the G.I. bill, pursuing a major in agriculture. He began working on the Horita Brothers Poultry farm and managed over 20,000 chickens and their eggs. In 1965, Tom left the family business to become a stockbroker for Reynolds Securities, Inc. Tom finished his career with Morgan Stanley after 52 years in the business. He truly enjoyed his work, watching the highs (and lows) of the market and helping his clients. Tom retired in April of 2017, at the amazing age of 89. Tom was a member of the Buddhist Church of Stockton and the Brookside Golf and Country Club. His love of golf led him and his golfing buddies to many beautiful courses and other adventures, like riding horses and Segways. In his earlier years, Tom would spend hours in the backyard, tending to his numerous fruit trees. He enjoyed quiet evenings at home, watching his 49ers or Giants, constantly reading and learning, and eating ice cream. Friends and family fondly remember Tom as a kind, hardworking, and gentle soul. Tom is survived by his wife Mayko of nearly 48 years, sisters Alice Ochi and Mitzi Adachi, son Dean Nishimura and his twin sons, Thomas and Timothy, daughter Misa Horita, son-in-law Derek Uyemura, and their children Maren, Ella, and Carter. Manju, his faithful dog of almost 20 years, never left his bedside throughout his time in hospice. The family will be holding a funeral service via Zoom on June 27, 2020 at 2:00. Please contact the family or the Buddhist Church of Stockton for the access code.