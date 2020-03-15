|
|
Tom Negrette June 12, 1963 - Feb. 27, 2020 Tom Negrette, beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2020. Tom was born in Boise, Idaho to Paz and Josie Negrette on June 12th, 1963. He then moved to Stockton, California in 1969 with his mom, dad, sister Nina and sister Nancy. Tom is survived by his daughters, Krystal Negrette and Tiffany Negrette; granddaughters, Cianni Negrette-Richardson and Taliah Frazier; mom, dad, sisters Nina (Benny) Martinez, and Nancy (James) Negrette-Kiger and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his one and only grandson, Thomas Frazier Jr. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 5 - 7 pm. Funeral scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10am
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020