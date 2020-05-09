|
|
Tomiye Ohta March 6, 1930 - April 28, 2020 Tomiye Ohta, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on April 28, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1930 to Matazo and Ui Sagara on Bouldin Island, CA. In addition to her parents, Tomi was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roy Ohta; sisters, Fusae Inouye, Mae Ogawa, Mitsuye Komure, Yoshiye Sagara, Harue Aritomi, and brothers, Henry Sagara and Isamu Sagara. As a child, Tomi was interned in Rohwer, AR. After the war she and her family moved to Stockton. In 1948 she graduated from Stockton High School and soon after, Roy and Tomi were married. Tomi was a member of the Buddhist Church of Stockton and the Stockton Buddhist Women's Association. She was a retired San Joaquin County employee. Tomi enjoyed spending time with her family as well as trips to the casinos, concerts (especially Engelbert), adding items to her numerous collections, annual family vacations to Santa Cruz, and attending her grandkids' and great grandkids' sporting events. Tomi is survived by her children, Debbie Sakakihara (Rod), Christie Delucchi (Joe), Jennifer Fukano (John), Julie Ohta (Peter Huie); grandchildren, Robyn, Adam, Nicole, Bianca, and John; great grandchildren, Kira, Krista, Alexa, Emmett, Hayden, Camryn, and her beloved, loyal dog, Marissa; sister, Betsy Shinoda, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Services pending due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Published in The Record from May 9 to May 17, 2020