Tommy S. Bridgers
Oct. 12, 1931 - Feb. 9, 2019
Tommy Bridgers passed away on Feb. 9, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on October 12,1931 in Rocky Mount, NC to Tommy and Annie Ruth Bridgers. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and served honorably for 20 years, including during the Vietnam War. He also worked for World Airways for many years as an instrument repair technician. Tommy enjoyed bowling, was a member
Stockton Horseshoe Club, and the Stockton Elk's Lodge, and lifetime member of the
American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Infant Son Tommy Dell Bridgers, and brother: Rudolph Bridgers. He is survived his wife of 31 years Gloria Bridgers of Stockton; Children: Tony Glen Bridgers of Nampa, ID, Deanne Burgoyne of Boise, ID; Siblings: Violet Wallace of Fleming
Island, FL, Carol Chambers of Florence, SC, Robert Bridgers of Gilbert, SC, Joan Atkinson of Gilbert, SC. His stepchildren: Guy Kenitzer, Theresa McGraw, Kimberly Olson, and Steven Kenitzer and numerous grand and greatgrandchildren. Also surviving are Tommy's Ex wife Bonnie Loper, and Gloria's
Ex Husband Frank Kenitzer.
A graveside Service will take place at 2:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at East Harney Lane in Lodi. Please sign the online guestbook at Cherokeememorial.com
Published in The Record on Feb. 20, 2019