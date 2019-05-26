Home

Sept. 7, 1927 - May 15, 2019

Tomoye "Jean" Isozaki passed away at home on May 15, 2019 in Stockton, CA. She was 91.

Jean was born on Sept. 7, 1927 in San Jose, CA to her parents, Tomosuke and Chiyo.

Jean was a loving, patient and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sibling.

She was a wonderful cook and multi-talented craftswoman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isamu "Sam" Isozaki, 9 sisters and 1 brother.

Jean is survived by her 2 sons, Jeff Isozaki and Les Isozaki (wife Carol Isozaki), 2 grandsons, Connor and Blake, and 2 brothers, Kazu of Stockton and Eiji of Costa Mesa. There will be no funeral or memorial services.
Published in The Record from May 26 to May 27, 2019
