Toni Irene Easley 1946 - 2020 Toni Irene Easley (Hansen) 74 of Stockton, CA passed away on July 13, 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jerry Easley of Stockton; Son, Tim Nixon & Wendy of Stockton; Daughter, Tracy Nixon of Linden; Son, AJ Nixon & Erika of Linden; Daughter, Tara Nixon Gonzales & David of Atwater. She also leaves behind twelve grand-children; Christopher, Cassie, Matthew, Brandalyn, Joey, Anthony, Hailey, Dean, Erik, Lauren, Curtis & Kenny as well as 17 great-grandchildren, 1 brother & 6 sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother & father Betty Marsh & Harold Hansen as well as her biological father Chuck Hannameyer. Toni was born in Stockton, CA on March 4, 1946. Her family was her entire world along with her friends. She enjoyed her years as a bus driver for Linden Unified School District then owned the Linden Pizza Parlor and finally retired in 2010 from Bank of Stockton. She was a dedicated auxiliary member of the Ed Stewart Post & enjoyed getting together with her friends, playing cards, loved the beach and spending time with her family. Viewing at Cherokee Funeral Home at 831 Industrial Way Lodi, CA on July 23 from 1:00- 4:00. Graveside service July 24 at Cherokee Memorial 11:30 am, Garden of Angels. Mask and social distance required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store