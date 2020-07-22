1/2
Toni Irene Easley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toni Irene Easley 1946 - 2020 Toni Irene Easley (Hansen) 74 of Stockton, CA passed away on July 13, 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jerry Easley of Stockton; Son, Tim Nixon & Wendy of Stockton; Daughter, Tracy Nixon of Linden; Son, AJ Nixon & Erika of Linden; Daughter, Tara Nixon Gonzales & David of Atwater. She also leaves behind twelve grand-children; Christopher, Cassie, Matthew, Brandalyn, Joey, Anthony, Hailey, Dean, Erik, Lauren, Curtis & Kenny as well as 17 great-grandchildren, 1 brother & 6 sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother & father Betty Marsh & Harold Hansen as well as her biological father Chuck Hannameyer. Toni was born in Stockton, CA on March 4, 1946. Her family was her entire world along with her friends. She enjoyed her years as a bus driver for Linden Unified School District then owned the Linden Pizza Parlor and finally retired in 2010 from Bank of Stockton. She was a dedicated auxiliary member of the Ed Stewart Post & enjoyed getting together with her friends, playing cards, loved the beach and spending time with her family. Viewing at Cherokee Funeral Home at 831 Industrial Way Lodi, CA on July 23 from 1:00- 4:00. Graveside service July 24 at Cherokee Memorial 11:30 am, Garden of Angels. Mask and social distance required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cherokee Memorial, Garden of Angels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Our heartfelt prayers to Jerry and to Toni's family. Toni was a good friend and a joy to be around. she will be greatly missed. We will remember the good times and keep her in our hearts.
Bill & Robin Price
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to Toni’s family....
She loved each of you with all of her heart ! I knew her from driving bus for Linden Unified . Later on met her at A J’s for a barbecue. Wonderful woman that would have given the shirt off her back ! Each of you loved ones just remember good times and there were many !
Mary Vigna
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved