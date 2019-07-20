|
Tonja Raydene Stanton Tonja Raydene Stanton, lovingly known as Tulip, Aunt Tonja and Bella, passed suddenly and peacefully in her home, on July 9, 2019. Tonja was born in Oakland, California to her loving parents, Raymond Conrad Stanton and Irene Grace Ragusa-Stanton. Tonja moved to Kaneohe, Hawaii and attended Kailua High, where she met and made many life long friends. There she enjoyed and fell in love with the beauty and energy of the ocean and beach. Something that stayed with her for her entire life. Tonja attended high school in Hawaii before returning to the mainland and California. Upon returning to California, Tonja attended beauty college and was a hair stylist in the Stockton area for many years, building friendships that would last a lifetime. She later became a Real Estate Agent and currently worked with Grupe Real Estate of Stockton for over 35 years. There she found her true passion: Helping people find their forever home. Clients and co-workers became friends, and those friends became family. Tonja was a member of Quail Lakes Baptist Church of Stockton, where she attended weekly with her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She also sang in the Church choir until pain would not allow and made many dear friends in the process. Music was Tonja's favorite form of worship and she praised God with her voice and actions. Tonja loved travel and traveled extensively with family and friends. Tonja loved Italy and all its beauty, architecture, food and people. Most recently traveling on The Dave Koz Jazz cruise to Italy and France. She enjoyed all her favorite music along the way. Jazz was the beat of Tonja's travels and her daily life. It energized her. Tonja Raydene Stanton was preceded in death by her Father, Raymond Conrad Stanton and her Mother, Irene Grace Stanton as well as her brother, Raymond Conrad Stanton Jr. of Lodi. Tonja is survived by her cousins, Sandra Caruso and family of Walnut Creek, Joal Hormann and family of Pleasant Hill, Judy Stellmacher and Family of Danville, Jennifer Carroll and family of Lincoln, Jill Ueckert and family of Brentwood, Jan Johnson and family of Reno, Carlos Stanton and family of San Francisco, Michelle Stanton of Lodi,Raymond Stanton and family of Clovis, Lea Stanton- Rodriguez of Stockton, Raymond Rodriguez and family of Stockton, Tymothi Rodriguez and family of Stockton, Michael Rodriguez and family of Stockton, and Leam Rodriguez and family of Stockton. A Celebration of Life will be Held for close Friends and Family.
Published in The Record from July 20 to July 21, 2019