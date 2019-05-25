|
|
Tony Ray Heathington
Nov. 25, 1955 - May 21, 2019
Tony Ray Heathington of
Stockton, California, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21st at the age of 63. He is
preceded in death by his
mother, JoAnn Heathington. Tony is survived by his father Ray Heathington, sister Shelly Smoak and his four children; daughter Toni Berning, and sons Christopher Heathington, Bo Heathington, and Richard Heathington.
Tony enjoyed the simple
pleasures in life. He loved to fish, hunt, gambling and playing bingo. He was an avid fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles and the San Francisco Giants.
Tony was a member of the
Cement Masons Local 400 for 20 years.
Committal will be held at
Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA., May 29th at 10 am. Services will be at Salvation Army 525 W. Lockeford St. Lodi, CA,
May 29th at 11 am
Published in The Record from May 25 to May 26, 2019