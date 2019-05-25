Home

Tony Ray Heathington

Tony Ray Heathington Obituary
Tony Ray Heathington

Nov. 25, 1955 - May 21, 2019

Tony Ray Heathington of

Stockton, California, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21st at the age of 63. He is

preceded in death by his

mother, JoAnn Heathington. Tony is survived by his father Ray Heathington, sister Shelly Smoak and his four children; daughter Toni Berning, and sons Christopher Heathington, Bo Heathington, and Richard Heathington.

Tony enjoyed the simple

pleasures in life. He loved to fish, hunt, gambling and playing bingo. He was an avid fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles and the San Francisco Giants.

Tony was a member of the

Cement Masons Local 400 for 20 years.

Committal will be held at

Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA., May 29th at 10 am. Services will be at Salvation Army 525 W. Lockeford St. Lodi, CA,

May 29th at 11 am
Published in The Record from May 25 to May 26, 2019
