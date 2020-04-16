Home

Travis Adam Hendricks May 16, 1967 - April 4, 2020 Travis Adam Hendricks was born in Napa, CA on May 16, 1967 and passed away at San Joaquin General Hospital, in French Camp, on April 4, 2020. He fought a valiant battle and was brave to the end. Travis was raised in Foothill Farms, Sacramento, CA, and when only a Freshman in High School, was an All Star Athlete in Varsity Football, Baseball, Basketball and Track, setting records and earning awards and trophies for his performance in sports. He also competed in Speed Skating and was an avid Golfer. Travis always loved camping, fishing and being outdoors, so as an adult, he went into the Construction field, which included asphalt paving and laying cement. Travis was always good with children and animals and liked to keep lots of them around. He loved his family and was a care-taker for those who fell ill. He was always watchful over and taking good care of his mother. He adored his Grand-children, and enjoyed taking care of and playing with them as well.. He was physically strong while remaining kind and gentle. He never saw a stranger and was generous with everyone, having a strong sense of ethics. He will be greatly missed.. He is survived by his mother, Linda Bennett; his step-father, Chuck Bennett, his Grandmother, Dorothea Hendricks, and Aunts, Cynthia Hendricks, Tess Hendricks and Tracy Beaver, as well as Grandchildren, Rebekah and Bennett Friend, and many dear friends..
Published in The Record on Apr. 16, 2020
