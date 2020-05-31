Treva Aletha Berry June 1, 1938 - May 12, 2020 Treva Aletha Berry, 81, devoted wife, wonderful mother and dear friend to so many, passed on May 12, 2020. Her fierce commitment to her family and love for her friends, along with her gentle spirit and positive outlook on life will never be forgotten. Born in DeKalb County, Indiana on June 1, 1938, Treva grew up in Columbia City as the youngest of five children to Harold and Henrietta King. After graduating from Purdue University with a science degree, she moved across the country to California where she worked as a phlebotomist for many years. After meeting over a bridge game, she married Stanley Berry on March 28th, 1969 and they raised two children, Erica and Dawn in Stockton, California. Treva was a dedicated caregiver to her family and balanced a full life with grace. In the mid 80's, she went back to school and obtained her realtors license where she led a successful career before retiring in 1995. Treva was also actively involved as a PTA officer, 4-H leader, and church member. Many will remember her as an avid 49ers fan, lover of the color pink, skilled cook, and seasoned bridge player! One of the many legacies that she will leave with her family was her compassion for all animals. Whether it was caring for the animals on their farm, rescuing injured animals and nursing them back to health or adopting stray animals. Treva is survived by her daughters, Erica Woodford and Dawn Meaders and stepson Randy Berry. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, and stepdaughters Denise Hampton and Mercedes Berry. She was adored by her many grand-children and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her, "Yayo". She will be missed most of all for her dedication, commitment and love for her family. Treva was truly gifted in selflessly caring for others in the most humble way and her smile and kindness will continue to light up heaven. She has blessed her family with so many beautiful and wonderful memories. She was truly one of a kind with the most tender heart. A private family graveside memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in June at Cherokee Memorial in Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to PALS, 1040 W. Kettleman Lane, Suite 379, Lodi, CA 95240 or via http://www.palslodi.org. PALS is a local animal shelter that currently saves over 500 dogs and cats per year. A cause that Treva would be proud to support.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on May 31, 2020.