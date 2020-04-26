Home

Tricia DeAnn Young

Tricia DeAnn Young Obituary
Tricia DeAnn Young July 22,1969 - April 2, 2020 Tricia DeAnn Young is survived by her father Vincent A. Young Jr., sisters Jerry Correia and Jackie Madden, nephews Jack Correia and Joshua Casey, nieces Sara Jill and Bob Young. Preceded in death by her mother Myra Young, sisters Lisa Louise Young and Janna Denise Madden Kieffer, and her dog Bruschi. Graduated from St. Mary's High School and attended Delta College. To all family and friends to include out there in Texas: the family will have a celebration of life for Tricia at a later date.
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020
