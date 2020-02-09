|
Trilby Elaine McCulloch December 13, 1927 - January 29, 2020 Trilby Elaine McCulloch, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 29. Trilby was beloved as a wife, mother, and vibrant member of her church congregation and community. Trilby was born in Kewanee, Illinois in 1927 to Avery and Martha Roser. She was the older sister of Arla and Lanice Roser. The family moved to Plentywood, Montana in 1928 and then to Conrad, MT in 1943. Trilby graduated from Conrad High School in 1945 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Commercial Science from Montana State College in 1949. After college, Trilby worked as a Secretary in the banking and insurance industries in Helena and Great Falls, MT. It was in Great Falls that Trilby met her future husband, David Coyle McCulloch, who had been recently called as Pastor to the local Presbyterian church. Trilby and David were wed in 1953 and enjoyed a rich and loving 66-year marriage. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Omak, Washington, where David accepted his next Pastoral position. David and Trilby went on to serve other church communities in Sacramento, Folsom and Stockton, CA. Trilby served all of her church communities actively as Pastor's wife and organist. In addition to her church duties, Trilby played piano at local social events and gave piano lessons to members of her communities. She also coordinated her family's activities. Trilby spent her later years with David in the O'Connor Woods senior living community in Stockton, where she played piano at social events and chapel services. Trilby and David were avid travelers, exploring many places in Europe, Asia, Australia, Cuba and Mexico. Trilby was also an avid reader and supporter of many charitable organizations, such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Trilby is survived by her sister, Arla Fowler of Bellingham, WA and three children: Marti Carter and her husband Fred Carter of Murphys, Miriam McCulloch of Portland, OR and Chris McCulloch of Walnut Creek. She was also very proud of her seven grandchildren: Amanda Quinney and David Carter; Lucas and Landis Tanaka; and Lauren, Caitlyn and Brendan McCulloch. A Memorial Service has been planned for Friday, February 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the O'Connor Woods Chapel, 3400 Wagner Heights Road in Stockton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Trilby's name to the O'Connor Woods Employee Scholarship Fund or the Employee Thank You Fund, 3400 Wagner Heights Road, Stockton, CA 95209.
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2020