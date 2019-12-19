Home

Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers
900 S. Second Street
San Jose, CA
Vigil
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers
900 S. Second Street
San Jose, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
325 Willow St
San Jose, CA
Trinidad Cornelio


1948 - 2019
Trinidad Cornelio Obituary
Trinidad Cornelio Mar. 13, 1948 - Dec. 12, 2019 Trinidad Cornelio entered heaven on December 12, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Lee; 7 children; 33 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. We are deeply saddened by her loss and take peace in knowing that she is in her Mother's arms beside Jesus. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 starting at 1 PM, Chapel of Flowers, 900 S. Second Street, San Jose with Vigil to follow at 7 PM to 9 PM. Mass will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 325 Willow St., San Jose with Burial to follow at Oak Hill Funeral Home, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose.
Published in The Record on Dec. 19, 2019
