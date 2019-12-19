|
Umberto Marciasini January 31, 1918 - December 8, 2019 Umberto Marciasini passed away peacefully at 101 years old on Dec. 8, 2019 in Stockton, CA. Umberto lived an amazing life, defying many odds along the way. Umberto was born on Jan. 31, 1918 in Castelnuovo Magra, Italy. He was the youngest of five children (3 brothers and one sister) to Angelo and Antoinetta Marciasini. Early in life, Umberto defied a doctor's opinion that he would not live past 3 years old. During World War II, Umberto served in the Italian army and later joined the Partisan movement, standing against fascists and Nazis in Europe. He was married to Mary Cattoni in 1939. In 1947, Umberto left the turmoil in Italy with his wife and young daughter, Marvi, to try and make it in the USA. Umberto is the definition of the American Dream. He came to America with no money and no grasp of the English language. He used his skills as a tailor to work for Bravo & McKeegan's, before eventually opening his own tailoring business, Stockton Tailors. Even though he worked six or seven days per week, he found time to raise 3 kids and take night classes to learn English. He became a U.S. Citizen in 1950. Umberto was a great family man, loving them and always making sure they had what they needed. He loved to reminisce about Italy, the war, and friends. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, golfing, growing veggies in his garden and seeing the natural wonders of the USA. In his later years, nothing put a bigger smile on his face than seeing his small great grand kids. He was also what you would call a "Straight Shooter". He called everything as he saw it and had a fun sense of humor about it. Umberto was a member of the Italian Athletic Club in Stockton and once served as President of the Club. Umberto was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary, in 2008. He is survived by his three children; Marvi Hagan, Roger Marciasini (and wife Judy), and Robert Marciasini; his four grandchildren, Jimmy Hagan, Michael Hagan, Brett Marciasini, and Kristin Schneider; and 8 great-grandkids, Arthur and Clara Marciasini, Garin and Dallyn Schneider, Tori and Tatiana Hagan, and Katie and Mikey Hagan. Even though family and friends mourn the passing of Umberto, we also wish to celebrate a life well lived and all of the positives he left behind in this world during his century on Earth. Umberto will be missed, but he will live on forever through his family and their memories of him. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
