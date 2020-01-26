|
|
Veronica Grijalva Sanchez Sept. 15, 1952 - Jan. 20, 2020 Veronica Grijalva Sanchez, born on September 15, 1952 in French Camp, CA passed away January 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center at the age of 67. Veronica is survived by her husband, Abel Sanchez of 47 years; her daughters, Leticia Albina Sanchez, Julia Sanchez; sons, Robert Grijalva III and Anthony Ruben Grijalva; granddaughter, Julia Veronica Valverde; siblings, Gloria Grijalva Gonzalez, Rosie Grijalva Juarez; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Veronica was the eldest of 5 siblings. Her father and mother were Alfonso and Albina Grijalva. She was an Edison High School graduate and received her Associate Degree at San Joaquin Delta college. Veronica spent her life loving and caring for her family. Visitation will take place at St. George Catholic Church, located at 120 W. Fifth St. on Wednesday January 29, 2020 beginning at 5:00 PM with Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at St. George Catholic Church with burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020