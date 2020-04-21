|
Vicki S. Dockery May 22, 1939 - Mar. 30, 2020 Vicki Dockery, 80 of Stockton, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Meadowood. She was born on May 22, 1939 in Joplin, MO. While in high school she was active in choir, ballet, and directing the children's choir of her local Methodist church where she was a member. Vicki attended University New Mexico -Albuquerque. She met her husband Randy and in 1965 they moved to the Bay Area, California for an advancement in Randy's career. The family moved to Stockton in 1972, where her husband Randy and she were owners of Stockton Business Machines. The family were members of Central Methodist Church. Vicki enjoyed being involved with Welcome Wagon, Gourmet Club, Laurette's, and many bridge groups. Vicki was well known among her circle of friends for having fun loving and elegant events and parties. Vicki and her husband Randy were long time members of the Stockton Golf and Country Club. Vicki and Randy traveled extensively with family and friends all over the world and loved life together. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Randy; and 2 daughters, Tracy and Dawn. Loving mother of Robin Rea of FL, Scott (Valerie) Dockery of NV and Clay (Kelli) Dockery of VA; grandmother of 6; great grandmother of 3; sister of Mike Robinson of MO. Due to the current unprecedented circumstances, A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In remembrance, Vicki would want you to toast (preferably bourbon!) to the good times with your friends and family. Cheers! May the road ahead be filled with laughter and love.
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2020