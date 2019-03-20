|
|
Victor Hugo Castaneda
May 28, 1982 - March 12, 2019
Victor Hugo Castaneda, 36, of Stockton, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019.
He is survived by his father, Manuel Castaneda; mother,
Linda Kulp-Freeman; daughters, Angel, Skyler and Aliyah; girlfriend, Lateya Donester; sister, Vickie Kulp-Murphy; brothers, Manuel Robert Castaneda and Steven Freeman; grandmother, Jeannette Kulp; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held Thursday, March 21, from 12pm-8pm at Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, at 7pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian
Burial will be held on Friday, at 10am at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lodi. Committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
Victor's sister, Vickie Murphy at Central State Credit Union.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2019