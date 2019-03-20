Home

St Anne's Catholic Church
215 W Walnut St
Lodi, CA 95240
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collins Family Funeral Home
Lodi., CA
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Collins Family Funeral Home
Lodi, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Lodi, CA
Victor Hugo Castaneda


1982 - 2019 Obituary
Victor Hugo Castaneda Obituary
Victor Hugo Castaneda

May 28, 1982 - March 12, 2019

Victor Hugo Castaneda, 36, of Stockton, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019.

He is survived by his father, Manuel Castaneda; mother,

Linda Kulp-Freeman; daughters, Angel, Skyler and Aliyah; girlfriend, Lateya Donester; sister, Vickie Kulp-Murphy; brothers, Manuel Robert Castaneda and Steven Freeman; grandmother, Jeannette Kulp; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held Thursday, March 21, from 12pm-8pm at Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, at 7pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian

Burial will be held on Friday, at 10am at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lodi. Committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Victor's sister, Vickie Murphy at Central State Credit Union.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2019
