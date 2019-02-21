|
|
Victor Joseph Grijalva (Vic)
August 10, 1928-February 14, 2019
Vic had an incredible zest for life, love for his family, an amazing sense of humor, and funny expressions that delighted everyone. His favorite expression after being asked how he was doing was; "Any better and I couldn't stand it." So, St. Peter at the Pearly Gates is probably getting a kick out of him right about now. Some of his other standards included; "I may be little, but I'm loud!" and regarding Ruth, the love of his life, he'd say; "We've been together for over 70 years and she still likes me!" Vic had an abundance of funny stories to tell, he was outgoing, and new just about everyone in Stockton. His family said it was hard going Christmas shopping with him when they were kids, because he had to stop to talk and brag about his family.
Then he'd say; "didn't mean to talk your face off!"
Selfless, kind and, generous, Vic always put his family first and rarely spent money on himself. Believing in being of service to others, he was always there to help out his friends. Being an
incredibly talented mechanic, he could often diagnose their car problems over the phone and direct his friends on how to deal with their vehicle. Most of the time he did the repairs only
charging them for parts. Vic and his wife Ruth also sang and helped out the St. Luke's Choir, and he was a coordinator and a director for the singing group The Sunshine Express. Singing and dancing was a passion that Vic shared with his beloved wife. They started performing together at Arthur Murray's dance
demonstrations where they would dance the jitterbug. For several years they performed with their family in the Stockton Christmas Pageant. Vic also performed in numerous concerts with the
St. Luke's Choir and the Senior Showcase at Delta College.
A member of San Joaquin Dixieland Society, Vic and Ruth would impress other members at their monthly dances with their energetic and graceful swing dance style.
Vic was a bit of a dare devil and loved to ride, repair, and restore motorcycles, especially Indians. He belonged to the Stockton
Motorcycle club for many years. He graduated from Schneider's Vocational School, worked as a machinist at Geiger Iron works, mechanic at Carburetor Electric, owner of Vic's Auto Electric
Service, was a manager at Western Lift Truck, and retired as a
supervising fork lift mechanic at Del Monte Cannery.
Vic is survived by his wife Ruth, children, Jesse, Suzanne,
Michael, Joe, & Ruthie and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Clara, sister Kathleen Roussel, and children Richard, Kitty, and
Raymond.
Mass will be on Friday, February 22 at 1:00 pm at St. Luke's Church, 3847 N Sutter St., Stockton; reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make a donation to the .
