Victor "Sonny" Leonardini, Jr. 1932 - 2019 Victor "Sonny" Leonardini, Jr., 87, was a lifelong resident of Stockton, CA where he worked as an insurance agent. He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor Sr. and Florence. He is survived by his four daughters, Joann (Jeff) Reed, Cindy Leonardini and Giorgio Di Muro, Cammie (Steve) Rodriguez and Jennifer Leonardini. He leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Victoria Reed and Martin and Peter Di Muro; two sisters, Carol (William) Morris and Cathi Pavloff; and nieces and nephews. Victor was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a lieutenant in Germany during the Korean War. He attended El Dorado grammar school, Stockton College and was a graduate of Oregon State College as a member of Delta Tau Delta. Victor was a member of The American Legion, Italian Athletic Club, Knights of Columbus and The David Begelman Appreciation Society. Visitation will be on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA from 10 am to 12 pm . Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA at 10 am on Friday, July 5, 2019. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019