Victor W. Moore

Stockton - Victor W. Moore, lifelong Stockton resident and Stockton teacher. Victor W. Moore, age 88, of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Loving husband of the late Grace "Arline" Moore; beloved father of Sheila G. Moore, MD, Cindy A. Tom (Kevin), Julie S. Moore (Terry Carter) and the late Victoria P. Moore; cherished Grandfather to 9 grandchildren and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Vic was the son of the late Ken and "Sally" (Solange) Moore and brother of Joan (Milo) Dickhoff and George (Betty) Moore. A devoted and long serving 6th grade school teacher at Victory Elementary School, Vic was also a Korean War Veteran, amateur musician, jazz aficionado and Charter Member (with Arline) of the San Joaquin Dixieland Jazz Society. A graduate of UOP, Vic had a passion for English literature, especially Trollop. He will be missed by many friends and family. Public visitation will be held at Park View Funeral Home, 3661 E. French Camp Road, Manteca CA 95336, Monday, November 16th, from 12 PM-1PM followed by private services and interment. In lieu of flowers charitable donations in Victor's name would be welcome.



