Victoria Delgadillo Oct. 22, 1956 - Oct. 29, 2019 Victoria Delgadillo passed away from cancer at St. Joseph's Hospital with family and friends by her side on October 29, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born on October 22, 1956 and was a resident of Stockton until her death. Victoria attended Edison Senior High School. She worked as a Data Entry Clerk for San Joaquin County and as a well-known Server at IHOP in Lodi and Stockton. Victoria is survived by her only son, Albertino E. Delgadillo; mother, Amalia Guerrero; godchild, Sherree A. Villagrana; sisters, Theresa Hug, Rebecca Delgadillo-Thompson and Sylvia Delgadillo; brothers, Frank Delgadillo and Jamie Santos and her loveable pup, Pudgie. Victoria leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends to cherish her memories. She is preceded in death by her father, Frank E. Delgadillo and brothers, Arthur Fernandez, Thomas Fernandez, Martin Delgadillo and David Delgadillo. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019
