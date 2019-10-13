|
|
Victoria L. Copeland Mar. 26, 1945 - Oct. 9, 2019 Victoria "Vicki" Lynn (Threet) Copeland went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019. Vicki was born on March 26, 1945 in Texarkana, Texas to Travis and Zelda Threet. She was raised in Stockton and attended schools in the Stockton area. Vicki married Truman "Corky" Copeland and had two children; Michele and Tim. Vicki worked with Corky at their grocery store in Linden, Bi-Rite Market. Vicki is survived by daughter, Michele (Richard) Atkins; son, Tim Copeland; grand-daughters: Sharece Atkins and Kaitlyn (Lewis) Williams; grandson, Timmy Luke Copeland and brother, Sid (Illene) Threet. Graveside services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park at 2 PM on Monday, October 14th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or People Assisting Lodi Shelter (PALS).
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019