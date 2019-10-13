|
Victoria Van Buren Dec. 23, 1922 - Sept. 27,2019 Victoria was born in Merced County to Felix and Guadalupe Jimenez on Dec. 23rd. For most of her young life her family lived in Riverbank. In her twenties she met her husband, Jim Van Buren, one day when she was getting mail from the post office with her sister. It was love at first sight for both of them, she fell for his bright blue eyes and tall stature. They were later married on January 23, 1945. Their first son, James, was born on Dec. 11, 1945. The family lived in the Bay Area for a short time and settled in Stockton in 1948. Their second son, John, was born on July 25, 1950. Victoria was a busy stay at home mom who also spent her time volunteering for different charities and sewing for her church. Victoria was her mother's caretaker until her passing. Victoria adored her family and holidays were very important to her. She always decorated her house to fit the occasion. Hosting family reunions at her mother's home brought her many happy times. Her husband worked part time at the YMCA and in 1957 she joined to learn how to swim, play volleyball and racquetball. She was a very good volleyball and racquetball player. Because of the YMCA her and her husband spent countless hours staying active and in later years taught their grandchildren how to swim. Vickie loved hosting family reunions at her mother's house. Many happy memories were made in that home. We'll remember the volleyball games, dancing and cherish the pictures and family reunion books. Victoria was fluent in English and Spanish; she taught her grandchildren enough Spanish to be able to communicate with their great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents and 7 brothers, who she adored. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Vicki) of Stockton and John of Riverbank; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Margaret of Tracy; her brother, Efran of Modesto; along with numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws and other relatives. Gravesite services will be held at Lodi Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Victoria's favorite charity in her honor; . A private family service will be held. Rest in Peace Nana
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019