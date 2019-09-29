|
Vincent M. Loza Aug. 6, 1934 Sept. 26, 2019 Vincent Martinez Loza was born August 6, 1934 in Mexico City and passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on September 26, 2019 in Stockton, CA surrounded by his loving family. He spent his early years in Mexico City, emigrating to Stockton in 1951, where he lived the remainder of his life. Dad worked at Lincoln Unified School District for nearly 30 years before retiring as head carpenter. His many interests included traveling the world, reading voraciously about any and all subjects, watching (and playing) his beloved soccer, fixing up his kid's homes and spending quality time visiting with his children and grandchildren. His robust sense of humor and quick wit always made for a fun time, as well as being famous for his "Loza Lectures" that dispensed advice on life's many lessons. He was a truly unique and special man, a friend to all who knew him. Dad will always be remembered for his kindness, his never-ending jokes, but especially his profound love for his family. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his six children, Dyan (Anthony), Patty (Richard), Monica (Mike), Dahlia, Peggy (Ivo) and Mark (Tiffany). He also leaves 12 adoring grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. In lieu of formal services, the family will have a small private ceremony, and his ashes will be scattered at sea.
Published in The Record on Sept. 29, 2019