Vincent R. Grippi

Vincent R. Grippi Obituary
Vincent R. Grippi (VR)

6/12/22-4/30/19

Vince Grippi, 96 originally from Fresno, California passed away April 30, 2019 surrounded by

family.Married 72 years to the love of his life, Kathryn who

survives him. He is also

survived by his daughter, Cathy Troxell (Don), Rick Grippi

(Lynette) grandchildren Michael Grippi (Crystal), Chris Grippi, Gina Davis, Don Troxell (Penny), great grandchildren, Don Paul Troxell, Vincent Cano and Emma Grippi.

A memorial service will be a

private family gathering. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Hospice of San

Joaquin County.
Published in The Record from May 8 to May 12, 2019
