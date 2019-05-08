|
Vincent R. Grippi (VR)
6/12/22-4/30/19
Vince Grippi, 96 originally from Fresno, California passed away April 30, 2019 surrounded by
family.Married 72 years to the love of his life, Kathryn who
survives him. He is also
survived by his daughter, Cathy Troxell (Don), Rick Grippi
(Lynette) grandchildren Michael Grippi (Crystal), Chris Grippi, Gina Davis, Don Troxell (Penny), great grandchildren, Don Paul Troxell, Vincent Cano and Emma Grippi.
A memorial service will be a
private family gathering. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Hospice of San
Joaquin County.
