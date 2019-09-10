|
|
Violet G. Janeiro 1932 - 2019 Violet G. Janeiro of Stockton, CA passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born to John and Adelide Rodrigues February 25, 1932 in Thornton, CA. Violet was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, David (Sonny) Janeiro, sisters Rose Marie Silva and Cecilia Amaral. She is survived by her sister Ida Martin of Thornton, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great great niece. Services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Chapel of the Palms 303 S. California St. Stockton at 10 am. Committal at Cherokee Memorial park.
Published in The Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019