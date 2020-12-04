1/1
Violet Saculla Strauss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Saculla Strauss
April 20, 1934 to November 15, 2020
Former Stockton resident, Violet Saculla Strauss, passed away on 11/15/20 in Anchorage, Alaska after a long battle with COPD. She worked as an accountant for 40 years and retired in 1996, after which she spent many hours with friends playing golf and bridge.
She is survived by her three children, Michael (Patricia) Saculla, Ronald "Rocky" (Diana) Saculla, and Karen (Bob) Niebert, their children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Sara Seifert, and her younger brother, David Seifert, Jr.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19; however, Violet requested that donations are made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved