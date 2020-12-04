Violet Saculla Strauss
April 20, 1934 to November 15, 2020
Former Stockton resident, Violet Saculla Strauss, passed away on 11/15/20 in Anchorage, Alaska after a long battle with COPD. She worked as an accountant for 40 years and retired in 1996, after which she spent many hours with friends playing golf and bridge.
She is survived by her three children, Michael (Patricia) Saculla, Ronald "Rocky" (Diana) Saculla, and Karen (Bob) Niebert, their children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Sara Seifert, and her younger brother, David Seifert, Jr.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19; however, Violet requested that donations are made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).