Virginia Dawn (Quesenberry) Downs
Sept. 28, 1932 - Feb. 12, 2019
Virginia passed away gracefully on February 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was at home surrounded by her family, where she loved to be.
Virginia was born to a cattle
rancher, Ben Quesenberry, from
Virginia, and the multi-talented Ruth Quesenberry, from
Minnesota. She graduated from Stockton High School, and attended College of the Pacific where she was active in the drama
department with her good friends Jerry DeBono, George Felker, Jean Cooper and others.
Virginia taught for nearly thirty years in Lincoln Unified School District, having the joy of working with the late Jim Ellis, Don Lazzereschi, and June Mauser. She took a leave of absence to spend a year teaching at Max Josef Stift, a girls' boarding school in Munich. There she
developed lifelong friendships, and hosted those who came to visit as well as making return visits to Germany. She enjoyed many wonderful, happy memories of the years she taught both in Stockton and in Germany.
Virginia was an accomplished
rider who dearly loved her horse, Fox. In later life she worked faithfully for the protection of wild horses. Her talents were many: she was a fabulous cook, a skilled knitter, a sharp bridge player, and an entertaining storyteller. She maintained her great sense of humor and compassionate heart to the very end of her life.
Virginia is survived by her
husband, two daughters and a granddaughter, along with her beloved kitties.
Private services were held.
Donations may be made in
Virginia's memory to the rescue of wild horses and burros (returntofreedom.org); or to
The Humane Society of the
United States (www.humanesociety.org).
Published in The Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019