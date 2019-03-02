Home

Virginia Dawn (Quesenberry) Downs


Virginia Dawn (Quesenberry) Downs

Sept. 28, 1932 - Feb. 12, 2019

Virginia passed away gracefully on February 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was at home surrounded by her family, where she loved to be.

Virginia was born to a cattle

rancher, Ben Quesenberry, from

Virginia, and the multi-talented Ruth Quesenberry, from

Minnesota. She graduated from Stockton High School, and attended College of the Pacific where she was active in the drama

department with her good friends Jerry DeBono, George Felker, Jean Cooper and others.

Virginia taught for nearly thirty years in Lincoln Unified School District, having the joy of working with the late Jim Ellis, Don Lazzereschi, and June Mauser. She took a leave of absence to spend a year teaching at Max Josef Stift, a girls' boarding school in Munich. There she

developed lifelong friendships, and hosted those who came to visit as well as making return visits to Germany. She enjoyed many wonderful, happy memories of the years she taught both in Stockton and in Germany.

Virginia was an accomplished

rider who dearly loved her horse, Fox. In later life she worked faithfully for the protection of wild horses. Her talents were many: she was a fabulous cook, a skilled knitter, a sharp bridge player, and an entertaining storyteller. She maintained her great sense of humor and compassionate heart to the very end of her life.

Virginia is survived by her

husband, two daughters and a granddaughter, along with her beloved kitties.

Private services were held.

Donations may be made in

Virginia's memory to the rescue of wild horses and burros (returntofreedom.org); or to

The Humane Society of the

United States (www.humanesociety.org).
