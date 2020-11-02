Virginia Inez CerriStockton - Virginia Inez Cerri was born on September 6, 1934 in Nogales, Arizona, and passed away on October 28, 2020 in Stockton, CA of pneumonia. She spent most her life in Stockton where she attended high school and college.As a young mother, Virginia loved drawing, reciting poetry and was an avid reader. She always had a flair for style. As a devout Catholic, she began her children's religious upbringing with the Franciscans at St. Mary's Church. She was a hard worker, often working 2 or 3 jobs while raising her young children.In 1968, she married her soulmate, John J. Cerri and became partners in JV Cerri Ranch. Virginia kept the books, drove the tractor, worked on walnuts and cherries and did anything else needed to run the ranch while tending to their home. Their beloved land gave them great pride and joy. Together, they enjoyed traveling to Europe, Arizona, Texas, Mexico and Colorado to visit family.John and Virginia were devout members of St. Edward's Church. Virginia became an important force behind St. Edward's Church Community Center Fund and hosted Bible Study in her home with Fr. Alvaro Delgado. Her faith guided her throughout her life. After 54 years of marriage, her beloved John passed away, but Virginia continued to run the ranch with her two oldest grandsons.Family was very important to her. She loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and took special delight in the babies. Virginia liked to have fun and often enjoyed short trips with family to the mountains and ocean. She also enjoyed the theater, live music and loved spending time with her sister, Marjorie.Virginia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, and her sisters; Rosemary Caballero and Iva Jean Ornelas.She is survived by her children Wallace E. (Linda) Berry Sr. and Debra Rose Nickols; her grandchildren Wallace J. (Yvette) Berry, Joseph D. (Maribel) Berry Sr., Adrian (Karen) Nickols, Chelsea (Austin) DeLacy, Ian B. Nickols, Jennifer (Aaron) Aguilar, John Berry, and her great-grandchildren; Olivia Nickols, Joseph D. Berry Jr., Diana Berry, Kenyon Nickols, Lucia Berry, Bradly Berry, Isabella Aguilar, David Berry, Joanna Berry, Bailee Aguilar, Abigail Berry, Miles DeLacy, Claire Berry, Lillian DeLacy, and Faith Aguilar.Virginia was a loving friend to many and was always lending an ear when needed. The family wishes to acknowledge her closest friends; Kathy Souza, Shirley Bosio, Julie Kirkwood, and of course her sister Marjorie Bencomo, who provided love, laughs and friendship.Funeral arrangements are provided by DeYoung Memorial Chapel.The family request donations made in Viriginia's memory to:St. Edwards Community Center Fund731 S Cardinal AveStockton, CA 95215St. Mary's Dining Room545 W. Sonora StStockton, CA 95203