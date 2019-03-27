Home

Virginia Jean Putman

Virginia Jean Putman Obituary
Virginia Jean Putman

July 17, 1940 - March 14, 2019

Virginia Jean Putman of Stockton, CA passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 78.

She was born July 17, 1940 in Pendleton, OR to John Doering and Norma Moore. She graduated from Prescott High School in Washington, where she met her husband of 59 years.

She is survived by her husband, John Putman, daughters Jenine Metaxas Norman of Canada, Judy (Brad) Putman Fenz of

Alamo, CA, Janice (Rick) Putman Gonzales of Stockton, CA. She leaves behind grandchildren Joshua (Rebecca) Putman, Nick Metaxas, Katiee Metaxas, Daniel Gonzales, Geoffrey Gonzales and great-grandchildren Alexander and

Andrew. She is also survived by her brother John Doering of

Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her brother Lester Doering.

She will be laid to rest at

Cherokee Memorial Cemetery and there are to be no services at her request. The family asks for all to appreciate nature as she did during her life.

Donations can be made to

Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Mar. 27, 2019
