|
|
Virginia L. Hankins Jan. 20, 1925 - Oct. 30, 2019 Virginia L. Hankins, wife of Dr. George T. Hankins, passed peacefully at home on the morning of October 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Chicago, Illinois to a Greek mother and German father, Virginia went to DePaul University and worked at the Chicago Tribune. She later became one of the first United Airlines Stewardesses in 1947. She met and married George, her husband of seventy years, who was an Air Force Pilot at the time and moved all over the country raising six strong, independent children. Virginia was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother as well as an incredible human being. She was a highly talented artist, working in oils, pencil and stained glass, a dancer with the Senior Follies and enjoyed gardening, cooking and family gatherings. Virginia is survived by her husband, six children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Record on Nov. 10, 2019