Virginia Lund Johanson (Ginny) 1942 - 2019 Virginia Lund Johanson (Ginny), faithful member of Stockton Covenant Church and retired Amos Alonzo Stagg High School math teacher, died peacefully on July 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Johanson, and survived by her three children: Astrid Ingrid and Carl, as well as five grandchildren: Linnea, Eli, Soren, Cassidy and Lisandra. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 10th 2pm at Stockton Covenant Church: 1720 Oxford Way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local chapter of the American Association of University Women mentor program in which Ginny played an important role. Please make checks out to "AAUW-Stockton," with "STEM Trek in memory of G Johanson" written in the memo. They can be mailed to AAUW-Stockton; PO Box 690663; Stockton CA 95269-0663. Or a donation may be made on-line to African Enterprise, a global ministry Ginny supported with her time, energy and finances: https://africanenterprise.org/#GIVE
Published in The Record on July 17, 2019