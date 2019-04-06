Home

Virginia M. Roberts

Virginia M. Roberts Obituary
Jan. 28, 1921 - March 17, 2019

Born January 28, 1921 to Antone and Amy Wirth in

Stockton, where she lived until her death on March 17, 2019

Pre-deceased by her husband William F. Roberts

Survived by three children:

William F. Roberts, Jr. (Billie) of Aptos, Jean Roberts-Tomek (Frank) and Reid Roberts

(Donna) of Stockton. Also

survived by four beloved granddaughters: Lyssa Roberts (Derek Doukakis) of Redondo Beach, Amy Pijl of Stockton,

Emily Brown (Chris) of Woodbridge, and Katherine Zien (Marc) of Carlsbad and eight cherished great-grandchildren: Addyson Pijl,

Elizabeth Tomek, Campbell, Reid, and William Brown, Blake and McClain Zien, and

Charlotte Doukakis.

A graduate of College of the

Pacific and teacher at Edison High School in Stockton, she served on the board of the

Children's Home of Stockton and the Advisory Board of

Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and volunteered as a member of the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary. She especially enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles, as well as playing bridge with dear friends. Her greatest love was that of family, who loved her tremendously in return.

Donations in her memory may be made to the or to the .

Committal will be private.
Published in The Record on Apr. 6, 2019
