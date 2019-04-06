|
|
Virginia M. Roberts
Jan. 28, 1921 - March 17, 2019
Born January 28, 1921 to Antone and Amy Wirth in
Stockton, where she lived until her death on March 17, 2019
Pre-deceased by her husband William F. Roberts
Survived by three children:
William F. Roberts, Jr. (Billie) of Aptos, Jean Roberts-Tomek (Frank) and Reid Roberts
(Donna) of Stockton. Also
survived by four beloved granddaughters: Lyssa Roberts (Derek Doukakis) of Redondo Beach, Amy Pijl of Stockton,
Emily Brown (Chris) of Woodbridge, and Katherine Zien (Marc) of Carlsbad and eight cherished great-grandchildren: Addyson Pijl,
Elizabeth Tomek, Campbell, Reid, and William Brown, Blake and McClain Zien, and
Charlotte Doukakis.
A graduate of College of the
Pacific and teacher at Edison High School in Stockton, she served on the board of the
Children's Home of Stockton and the Advisory Board of
Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and volunteered as a member of the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary. She especially enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles, as well as playing bridge with dear friends. Her greatest love was that of family, who loved her tremendously in return.
Donations in her memory may be made to the or to the .
Committal will be private.
Published in The Record on Apr. 6, 2019