Virginia Olive Wicking-Evinger October 19, 1920 -May 27, 2020 Virginia Olive Wicking Desmond Evinger (fondly known as "Wick" to her friends) entered this world on October 19, 1920, in Modesto, California, to her loving parents, Dorothy E. (nee Parker) and Francis E. Wicking. Virginia passed away on May 27, 2020, in Cameron Park, California; she was five months short of her goal to live to be 100. Virginia attended school in Modesto, graduating from Modesto High School in 1938 and Modesto Jr. College in 1940 with an AA in Business where she was very active in school and her community. In December, 1941, Virginia married James F. Desmond. They had three children and lived in Modesto until 1959 when Virginia moved to Stockton. She went to work as an Engineering Tech for CalTrans in 1961, retired in 1987 after 26 years, though continued to work part time counting traffic, which she enjoyed. In 1974, she met and married Merle Evinger. Virginia's hobbies were sewing, gardening, listening to music, dancing, and playing cards (especially Bridge and Bunko). After her retirement she enjoyed monthly breakfasts with her fellow retirees from CalTrans at Denny's and UJ's in Stockton. She loved cats, reading, and particularly chocolate, and had quite a bit of fun while working part time at See's Candy in her retirement. Virginia is survived by her three children; Patrick Desmond, Sheila Desmond Zodda (Garry), and Denis Desmond (Joan), and Merle's two surviving children (her step kids); Loren Evinger (Nadine) and Yvonne Marshall (Clifford), her half-sister: Carol Carpenter (Richard), nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren, along with her sister-in-law, Mrs. C.J. "Sug" Lange of Manteca and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her daughter Sheila lovingly looked after Virginia in many ways during the last decade of her life. The family would also like to thank the people who cared for her at Gold Country Independent Living and Assisted Living, Placerville, CA, New West Haven Assisted Living, Cameron Park, CA, and the Bristol Hospice team who were very supportive and helpful in the last moments of her life. Virginia was a caring, friendly, kind-hearted person to the very end and not hesitant to share her life with her caregivers. She lived a full life. She is loved and will be missed by all who shared her life.