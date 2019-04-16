Home

Virginia Ruth Stoutt

Virginia Ruth Stoutt Obituary
Virginia Ruth Stoutt

May 5, 1941 - Apr. 10, 2019

Born May 5, 1941 Virginia was called home to be with the Lord April 10, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories one

step-son William O. Stoutt (Rene), Three sisters, Laverne Turner, Patricia Anne Fleming and Wanda Faye Perkins. One brother Larry Fleming. Seven Grandchildren: Tamecia Lashell Stevenson, Angela Stevenson, Anthony Stevenson Jr., Tynisha Hooper, Shawntell Stoutt and Sara Stoutt. Twenty-seven great-grandchildren, two

great-great-granchildren,

goddaughter Simone of Florida and a host of Aunts, Uncles,

Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.

The viewing will be held at

Cunningham Funeral Home

425 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA. 95204 on April 18, 2019 1pm to 5pm. Services will be held at God's Church of

Stockton City of Daivd 2350 E. Market St. Stockton, CA. April 19, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Record on Apr. 16, 2019
