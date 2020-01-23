|
Vivian Looser Denman August 1, 1925 - January 12, 2020 Longtime Lodi resident Vivian Looser Denman, 94, passed on to her heavenly home January 12, after a sudden decline, following a six month battle to recover from an ischemic stroke. She was born at home in Lodi in 1925, the second daughter of Huldreich E. "Hap" Looser and Anna Barth Looser. Vivian was an elementary school teacher in the Lodi Unified School District for more than 30 years and lived in the Lodi-Woodbridge area most of her life. The last ten years she lived at O'Connor Woods Retirement Community in Stockton. She attended University of the Pacific following graduation from Lodi High School and graduated from California College of the Arts (formerly California College of Arts and Crafts) in Oakland. She received her teaching credential from San Jose State University. Her husband James H. Denman preceded her in death following a motor vehicle accident in September 1998. Her sister Beverly Genetti died January 2000. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, son James E. Denman and husband Robert M. Espinoza of Auburn; and daughter, Lois A. Altnow and husband Dennis J. Altnow of Lodi. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Jessica Hardy and husband, Caleb Hardy of Vancouver, Washington; and Melissa Middleton and husband, Tim Middleton of Lodi. Vivian has eight great grandchildren, Daniel Hardy, Haven Hardy, Grace Hardy, Joshua Hardy, Ethan Middleton, Trey Middleton, Elijah Middleton and Victory Middleton. Vivian was sustained by a lifelong faith in the love, power and forgiveness of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Graveside Service will be conducted at the Historic Lodi Cemetery on Tuesday, January 28 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020