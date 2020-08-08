1/1
Waldene Doyle
Waldene Doyle March 4, 1939 - April 20, 2020 Waldene Doyle, 81, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, died on April 20, 2020. Born in Jackson, CA, on March 4, 1939, she was the youngest of two children born to Dominic and Iris Ferrari. She grew up in Jackson before moving to Stockton, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, David Doyle, in October, 1960. Together they raised two daughters, Kathy and Susan. She embraced the true spirit of motherhood and later that of a loving and proud grandmother. After graduating from the Delta College nursing program, Waldene worked as a nurse first at St. Joseph's Hospital, then as head nurse the majority of her career for Dr. Param Gill. She managed the Gill offices and became a pioneer in the area of ultrasound technology, giving parents the first look at their babies through sonogram. She celebrated with new parents and mended broken hearts of parents that left with empty arms. Women's health was a passion of hers. Waldene will be remembered for her beautiful smile, warm heart, compassion and kindness to all. Waldene was a true role model, confidante, and loving soul, always making everyone feel like family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. Waldene is survived by her husdand, David; daughters, Kathy (Robert) Kimrey; Susan (Mike) Will; grandsons, Travis Will, Cody Will, and Matthew Kimrey; brother Don Ferrari; sister-in-law Colleen (Ron) Wilkinson; and best friend, Molly Burgess. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Record on Aug. 8, 2020.
